Logan Ryan grateful to Giants for saving his wife’s life

USA TODAY Sports

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan shared a scary story that unfolded after Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers. His wife, Ashley, flew to their Florida home Tuesday to vote and check on their house.

Ashley experienced “extreme pain” in her stomach and told Ryan she would “sleep it off.”

Ryan instead called the Giants’ assistant athletic trainer Justin Maher, who advised Ashley to seek immediate medical help. Ryan credits Maher for saving her life.

“My wife ended up going to the ER, and they ended up catching ectopic pregnancy, where the egg was in the wrong place in her fallopian tube, and it was about to burst,” Ryan said Wednesday. “She ended up going into emergency surgery. That’s what I’m dealing with right now. They ended up saving her and ended up preventing a lot of what could have been done. That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. and could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there. That’s the type of organization we have here.”

Ryan played four seasons with the Patriots before three seasons in Tennessee. He joined former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge with the Giants for this season.

Ryan expressed his gratitude to coach Joe Judge and the organization.

“Joe said, ‘If you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football,'” Ryan said. “That’s who Joe is as a man and as a coach. I know we care about X’s and O’s and winning and losing, but there are really good people here. That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here. There are really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins. I’ll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and play for an organization like this, because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today. Honestly, I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe, and for everyone to understand that there are things bigger than football, especially this year.”