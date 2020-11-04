Matt Rhule: Christian McCaffrey looks sharp

Getty Images

The Panthers got running back Christian McCaffrey back on the practice field last week, but his ankle wasn’t well enough for him to get on the field for last Thursday’s loss to the Falcons.

McCaffrey took another step toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday when he took part in a padded practice for the first time since his Week Two injury. Head coach Matt Rhule gave the running back a positive review after the session, but added that it is too soon to say he’ll be playing against Kansas City.

“He looked like Christian,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “He looked good, sharp. We’ll see how his body responds. . . . This is his first padded day, we’ll see how it responds to the duress.”

The Panthers don’t have to list McCaffrey on the injury report as he’s not officially back on the active roster at this point, but continuing to practice the next two days would seem to be a good sign for his chances of playing.