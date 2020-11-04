Matthew Stafford can play Sunday, can’t practice this week

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, but that reportedly won’t force the team to turn to backup Chase Daniel against the Vikings on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Stafford will have to miss practice all week because he’s been deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the timing of that contact, he will be able to end his five-day isolation from the team in time to play in Minnesota.

All of that would change if Stafford tests positive or develops COVID-19 symptoms in the coming days.

If things remain clear on those fronts, Pelissero adds that Stafford will take a private flight to Minnesota because he won’t be out of isolation in time to travel with the team on Saturday.