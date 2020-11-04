Matthew Stafford’s wife confirms family had close contact, not a positive test

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford still is on track to play Sunday despite going on the COVID-19 reserve list for the second time in three months.

His wife, Kelly, confirmed in an Instagram video that the Lions quarterback did not test positive for the coronavirus. The family, though, had close contact with someone who did.

Kelly Stafford, who was critical of the NFL when her husband had a false positive during training camp, sarcastically thanked the league for “throwing my family out there when no one is positive.”

“I appreciate everyone reaching out and giving us well wishes, when actually we are fine,” Kelly Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We are all negative. My husband is negative. There was just a certain exposure, so we’ve been testing since our exposure and we are all negative.”

Stafford must quarantine for five days from the date of last contact, which ESPN reported was Monday, and if he continues to test negative, he can rejoin the Lions on Sunday. But Stafford will not practice this week.

The Lions placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, but Lions coach Matt Patricia said the Stafford and Davis’ cases are not related.

Stafford has taken every offensive snap this season. Chase Daniel and David Blough are the quarterbacks behind Stafford on the depth chart.