Mike Zimmer sees some Emmitt Smith in Dalvin Cook

Posted by Mike Florio on November 4, 2020, 10:43 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook showed the world what he can do on Sunday at Green Bay. He showed his head coach skills that reminded Mike Zimmer of an all-time great tailback.

“[Cook has] got such quick feet and acceleration,” Zimmer said earlier this week, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He runs hard, and runs physical. He’s a good leader. . . . I guess Emmitt [Smith] was a lot like that. Really good feet, quick accelerator. Powerful runner. Good vision.”

Smith had another important trait: Durability. And that, frankly, has been the missing element for Cook through 3.5 seasons.

Perhaps Cook has just had bad luck. Perhaps he will indeed become more durable as he enters his prime. He worked through a groin strain that looked serious at the time in only three weeks, returning for a career day against Green Bay.

Zimmer and his staff also deserve credit for listening to Cook. He explained to PFT after Sunday’s win that, following the opening drive of the game, Cook conferred with running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison regarding the things that Cook believed would work. They listened to Cook, they adjusted the approach, and Cook continued to run through and around and over the Packers’ defense.

Cook’s effort will have been wasted if the Vikings lose this weekend to the Lions, when former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen returns to Minnesota for the first time as a member of the opposing team.

“Great player man,” Cook said regarding Griffen. “I practiced against him for three years. There’s so much he that taught me as a man and as a player. I got a lot of respect for Griff. . . . I think this game is gonna be fun and exciting and I can’t wait for it on Sunday.”

Vikings fans who thought 1-6 was inevitable but who are now considering the realistic prospect of 3-5 and then maybe 4-5 (Bears) and then maybe 5-5 (Cowboys) and then maybe 6-5 (Panthers) and then maybe 7-5 (Jaguars) before entering a December 12 showdown with the Buccaneers surely can’t wait for it, either.

8 responses to “Mike Zimmer sees some Emmitt Smith in Dalvin Cook

  3. 8-8 on duct tape and bailing wire may cool hot seats, but it’s not doing the franchise any good long term. Vikings need a QB and the only way to do it is the draft.

  I'm the biggest Zimm fan there is, but in this case, I must respectfully "agree to disagree". I've seen both players and, trust me, Dalvin Cook is far and away the better RB!! Cook is faster, shiftier, and much, much tougher to bring down. Also, Cook doesn't shy away from contact, like Smith did. I will give Smith credit for being the best player on his team, and while Cook is the best RB in the league, he may not even be the best player on his team! Imagine that!! That's how deeply talented this Minnesota team is! Up and down the roster, they have some of, if not the, best players at their positions!

  5. Emmitt Smith had a AAA offensive line …. I see Cook as more like Terry Allen tearing it up with two repaired knees , anyone remember him ? I enjoyed watching him on my WFT and other teams he played for .

  7. ThenCameBronson says:
    November 4, 2020 at 11:13 am
    Everyone on this page has likely seen both Cook and Smith play also, so they don't need to "trust you" but can form their own opinion – some might think Cook is better, a lot will probably feel Smith is better.

    _____________________________________________

    Everyone on this page has likely seen both Cook and Smith play also, so they don’t need to “trust you” but can form their own opinion – some might think Cook is better, a lot will probably feel Smith is better.

  8. ThenCameBronson says:
    November 4, 2020 at 11:13 am

    So how do you account for the 2-5 record? Just curious.

    +++++

    So how do you account for the 2-5 record? Just curious.

