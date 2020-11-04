Mitchell Trubisky landed on his right shoulder “weird”

Getty Images

A report earlier Wednesday indicated Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky injured his right shoulder on his one and only snap Sunday.

Trubisky missed practice Wednesday with his injury.

“It’s unfortunate and I know that he’s bummed out,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via Sean Hammond of the Northwest Herald. “He kind of landed on it weird.”

Trubisky has a history of shoulder injuries, missing two games in 2018 with a right shoulder injury and needing offseason surgery on his left shoulder after last season.

Trubisky ran for 3 yards before Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone rolled Trubisky onto his right arm.

Nagy said Trubisky didn’t know his shoulder was injured until later.

“At first, he didn’t really even know,” Nagy said. “It was something that was lingering and hurting as the night went on.”