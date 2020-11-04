No new positive COVID-19 tests for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a pair of players test positive for COVID-19 while they were on a bye last weekend, but they got back to “business as usual” on Monday and it appears that will be the case on Wednesday as well.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday morning that there have been no new positive tests in the organization.

“Every day you wake up and check your email and kind of pray, but to this point, there have not been any positives,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy are the two players who tested positive and neither of them will play against the Dolphins this weekend.