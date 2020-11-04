No new positive tests for Bears, Cowboys, Lions, Ravens

Getty Images

Wednesday morning has not brought news of any new positive COVID-19 tests for teams that have put players on the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the Bears, Cowboys, Lions, and Ravens all had nothing but negative test results in Tuesday’s round of testing. The Cardinals and Packers also had clean rounds of testing after having players test positive over the weekend.

Maske adds that results from the Broncos are not known at this point. General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis both tested positive for COVID-19, but Mike Klis of KUSA reports that no players or coaches were deemed high-risk close contacts.

Assuming test results continue to be negative around the league, Week 9’s games are set to be played as scheduled.