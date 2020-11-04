Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday

Getty Images

Thursday’s game between the Packers and 49ers remains on track.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s round of testing. While they will have another round of testing on Wednesday, that leaves them set to travel to California for Thursday night’s game.

Running back AJ Dillon‘s positive result became known on Monday after he played in last weekend’s loss to the Vikings. No other players from either team have tested positive in the last few days, but Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin went on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well because they were deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon.

Dillon, Williams and Martin will all not be able to play on Thursday night because of that status.