Panthers activate Tyler Larsen, Michael Schofield from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers have cleared out their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield were both put on the list in the middle of October and the team announced on Wednesday that they have both been activated.

The Panthers had five players on the list at one point in October. Kicker Joey Slye and tackle Trent Scott were activated almost two weeks ago and cornerback Rasul Douglas came off the list on Monday.

Schofield started at guard in the first two weeks of the season, but did not play any offensive snaps in the next three games. Larsen has only played two offensive snaps this year.