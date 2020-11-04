Patriots sign Ryan Glasgow, Donte Moncrief to practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they signed defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow and receiver Donte Moncrief to the practice squad Wednesday.

Glasgow, 27, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft choice of the Bengals out of Michigan in 2017.

He has played 24 career games with three starts and made 41 tackles.

The Bengals released Glasgow on July 30, and he signed to the Texans’ practice squad Sept. 28. The Texans released him Oct. 20.

Moncrief, 27, entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Colts in 2014 out of Ole Miss.

He played four seasons with the Colts before signing with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2018. Moncrief played the 2019 season for Carolina and Pittsburgh, appearing in eight games and making four receptions for 18 yards.

Moncrief has spent time on the Jets’ practice squad this season.

He has appeared in 77 regular-season games with 43 starts and totaled 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with one start and posted five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.