Practice week will determine whether Cowboys go with Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush

The Ben DiNucci era officially is over. There was one?

The rookie seventh-rounder got one start in place of Andy Dalton, who is replacing Dak Prescott in Dallas. This weekend, with Dalton on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Cowboys will go with a quarterback other than DiNucci.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, coach Mike McCarthy explained that DiNucci won’t start against the Steelers.

“With the opponent that we’re playing, we need some more experience at the position,” McCarthy said.

And so the choices are Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush (pictured). As experience goes, however, DiNucci has started an NFL game; neither Gilbert nor Rush has ever had an NFL start.

McCarthy said that the decision between Gilbert and Cooper will be made based on their performances at practice this week.

The winner in many ways will also be the loser, given that he’ll be starting down a Pittsburgh defense chock full of star players.