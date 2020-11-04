Raheem Morris: Takkarist McKinley will be held accountable

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley’s name came up in trade chatter ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but he remained a member of the team when it passed.

McKinley made it clear that he’s an unhappy member of the team, McKinley wrote in a tweet that he’s asked to be traded each of the last two seasons and that the Falcons turned down offers for his services both years. He closed the tweet with a series of clown emojis.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in a Wednesday press conference that McKinley is handling things the wrong way and said the team will hold him accountable for his comment.

“There’s an option to suspend and there’s an option not to play. . . . We’ll talk to Takk and get that thing done,” Morris said, via Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McKinley did not play last Sunday because of a groin injury and has eight tackles and a sack in four games this season.