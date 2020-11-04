Ryan Succop named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop is the NFC special teams player of the week after going 4-for-4 on field goals in Monday night’s win over the Giants.

Succop made field goals of 37, 40, 43 and 38 yards on Monday night.

The 34-year-old Succop has won the special teams player of the week award seven times in his career, although this is the first time in the NFC. He signed with the Bucs in 2020 after six years with the Titans and five with the Chiefs.

For the season Succop is 15-for-17 on field goals and 26-for-27 on extra points.