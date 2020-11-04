Sammy Watkins set to practice Wednesday, Frank Clark won’t

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is taking a step toward returning to the Chiefs lineup.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at a press conference that Watkins will get some work in at Wednesday’s practice. Watkins has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and had 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns this season before getting hurt.

While Watkins is closing in on a return, the team will be missing defensive end Frank Clark. Clark is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him from practicing.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz will also be out of Wednesday’s session. He’s missed the last two games with a back injury.