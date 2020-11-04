Steelers activate Stefen Wisniewski, place Ulysees Gilbert on IR

Getty Images

The Steelers activated offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski from injured reserve Wednesday. They placed inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on injured reserve.

Wisniewski injured a pectoral muscle in the Steelers’ season-opening win over the Giants. He started Week 1 at right guard in place of David DeCastro.

The Steelers signed Wisniewski as a free agent in the offseason for depth behind the starters at the interior line spots. He has made 104 career starts.

Gilbert has seen action in two games this season, playing 14 defensive snaps 28 on special teams. A back injury has kept him out the past two games.

A sixth-round choice in 2019, Gilbert missed most of his rookie season with a back issue. He will have to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve before becoming eligible to return.