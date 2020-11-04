Steelers players provide meals for ballot workers in Allegheny County

Getty Images

As ballot workers across Pennsylvania do their jobs to count the outstanding main-in votes cast from Tuesday’s general election, several players from the Pittsburgh Steelers lent to a hand to those doing the work.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, the Steelers’ players banded together to purchase dinners for ballot workers in Allegheny County on Wednesday night as vote counts continue. Allegheny County posted a video of the food arrival on their Twitter account, which was purchased from The Goose Express.

The NFL and its players have made a significant effort to get players registered to vote and encouraged their communities to vote during the 2020 election cycle. Players themselves have become more vocal about societal issues, social justice causes and more.

Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, was one of the metropolitan areas of Pennsylvania that had the most amount of votes still to count on Wednesday.