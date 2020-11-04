Stephon Tuitt snags AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Steelers remained undefeated by beating the Ravens 28-24 last Sunday and the play of defensive end Stephon Tuitt played a big role in the victory.

Tuitt had nine tackles and two sacks of Lamar Jackson to help the Steelers knock off their AFC North rivals. He was also credited with three quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

His play was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday. Tuitt has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

It’s the second time Tuitt has received those honors. His first time came in Week 11 of the 2016 season, so it was a long stretch between awards for the Steelers stalwart.