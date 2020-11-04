Takkarist McKinley calls out Falcons for not trading him

Getty Images

Defensive end Takkasrist McKinley really wants out of Atlanta.

A day after the team didn’t trade the 2017 first-round pick, McKinley took to Twitter to complain about it.

He said that, last year, the team turned down a second-round pick, after McKinley asked to be traded. He said that, this year, the Falcons turned down a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick “from multiple teams” after he asked to be traded.

“I only have 17.5 career sacks,” McKinley said, before dropping a trio of clown emojis.

The Falcons didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the season. By all appearances, the Falcons opted to pay the balance of his $1.858 million salary, let him leave via free agency, and get compensatory draft-pick consideration for him in 2022, instead of accepting a pair of low-round draft picks for him now.

In hindsight, however, Atlanta surely should have taken a second-round pick, if it indeed was on the table before the 2019 trade deadline. Or they should have just drafted T.J. Watt instead of McKinley.