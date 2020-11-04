Teddy Bridgewater has a neck injury

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater fully participated in practice on Wednesday, but he has an injury.

It’s a neck injury, according to the official practice report.

The injury undoubtedly happened when Bridgewater took an illegal hit last Thursday night from Falcons defensive end Charles Harris. Running back Mike Davis called the hit a “cheap shot.”

Bridgewater exited the game for a bit, but he eventually returned.

The fact that he fully participated in practice means that he’s good to go on Sunday at Kansas City. But it also means that he’s getting treatment for the injury, and that it’s something which which he could be dealing when the Panthers face Patrick Mahomes and company.

Bridgewater has started every game this season for the Panthers, four years after a devastating knee injury derailed his year. He was one of the candidates selected on Wednesday’s PFT Live for comeback player of the year.