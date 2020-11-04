Texans sign Josh McCown

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has a new backup quarterback, one who’s 16 years older than him.

Josh McCown is signing with the Texans, his agent announced on Twitter.

The move comes as a surprise because McCown had made an arrangement with the Eagles to be on their practice squad while staying home, making him available in case Philadelphia’s quarterback room had a COVID-19 outbreak. McCown was thought to be semi-retired and not looking for an active roster spot.

But apparently the Texans persuaded McCown that there’s a place for him, and McCown decided to do it because Houston is only a couple hours’ drive from his family’s Texas home.

The 41-year-old McCown played last year for the Eagles and has also played for the Jets, Browns, Buccaneers, Bears, 49ers, Panthers, Dolphins, Raiders, Lions and Cardinals. The Texans are his 12th NFL team.