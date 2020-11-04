William Gholston self-isolating after contact with person who has COVID-19

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive lineman William Gholston wasn’t at the team’s practice on Wednesday because he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gholston announced the reason for his absence on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. He said he the exposure happened away from the team and that he is isolating for precautionary reasons as a result. He continues to be tested on a daily basis and expects to play against the Saints this weekend.

He added that he contracted COVID-19 during the offseason and recovered after experiencing minimal symptoms.

Gholston has started seven of eight games for the Bucs this year. He has 21 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in those appearances.