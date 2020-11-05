49ers call up Kevin White, River Cracraft for Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The 49ers are short on wideouts on their active roster at the moment, so they called up a couple of them from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Kevin White and River Cracraft will be joining the team for the matchup. Both players are COVID-19 replacements and will head back to the practice squad after the game.

White has appeared in two games this season and the former Bears first-rounder returned one kickoff for 20 yards. Cracraft has played in one game and made one tackle on special teams.

The 49ers also called up tight end Daniel Helm and safety Johnathan Cyprien as COVID replacements. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19 and the team placed left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of their contact with Bourne.

Running back Austin Walter and guard Tony Bergstrom were called up for the game under the rules put in place for this season. Both will revert to the practice squad. Tight end Jordan Reed was also activated from injured reserve.