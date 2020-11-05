49ers plan to activate Jordan Reed tonight

Getty Images

Injury-plagued 49ers tight end Jordan Reed is getting ready to return to the field.

The 49ers plan to activate Reed for tonight’s game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reed hasn’t played since hurting his knee in Week Three. He was playing well for the 49ers this year after missing all of last season. Reed has a long history of injuries, particularly concussions, and has never played 16 games in a season.

With star tight end George Kittle out, Reed will likely get a sizable workload tonight.