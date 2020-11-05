Aaron Jones has 37 yards on opening drive to set up Davante Adams’ TD

Getty Images

The Packers supposedly were going to be “careful” with Aaron Jones. But Jones touched the ball on four of the first six plays.

Jones had runs of 11 and 6 and receptions of 5 and 15, a total of 37 yards. It’s looking like quite a return after he missed the past two games with a calf injury.

Jones set up Davante Adams‘ 36-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers. Adams got one foot, a hand and an elbow in bounds, making a brilliant catch despite tight coverage from cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Replay upheld the on-field ruling.

Adams has six touchdowns over the past three games, scoring two against Houston and three against Minnesota.

Rodgers is 3-for-3 for 56 yards and the touchdown.