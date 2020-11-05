Aaron Jones is active, but David Bakhtiari won’t play in Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Running back Aaron Jones indeed is active.

A report earlier this afternoon indicated the Packers will be “careful” with Jones, who missed two games with a calf injury. That leaves question about whether the Packers will start Jones and have him on a pitch count or whether they will use him only in an emergency situation.

Green Bay already is down two running backs with AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, who is up from the practice squad, are the other running back options for tonight against the 49ers.

Jones has 93 touches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Packers will not have left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is among their inactives. Bakhtiari will miss his third game with a chest injury.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps), safety Will Redmond (shoulder), safety Vernon Scott (shoulder) and defensive lineman Billy Winn.

The 49ers’ inactives are running back Tevin Coleman (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.