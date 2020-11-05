Alex Smith will wait until offseason to decide his future

Getty Images

Alex Smith is 36. He is signed through 2022 with $40 million owed to him over the next two seasons.

If he knows what the future holds, the Washington quarterback isn’t saying.

“Those are conversations for an offseason,” Smith told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “For me, I love lacing up my cleats every single day. I love throwing the helmet on every single day. I’m having an amazing time. There’s a long time I didn’t think this was ever going to be remotely possible. I love going out there and competing and so for me [it’s] about moving forward and getting better and getting ready to beat the Giants.

“I know you don’t want to hear that but certainly, there’s so much time in the offseason to obviously reflect and make those kinds of decisions and you leave that for that kind of time.”

Smith will enter Sunday’s game as the backup to starter Kyle Allen, who replaced Dwayne Haskins after four games. Haskins, the 15th overall choice in 2019, now is the No. 3.

Smith made his return to the field in Week 5, which came 693 days since his horrific leg injury. He went 9-of-17 for 37 yards against the Rams, which remains his only game action this season.