Alvin Kamara up to full practice, Drew Brees still limited

Getty Images

The Saints have several of their top offensive players on their injury report this week and one of them made a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Running back Alvin Kamara moved from limited to full participation in the team’s second practice session of the week. Kamara is dealing with a foot injury and said Wednesday that he will be playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas remained limited participants. Brees is listed with a right shoulder issue that he downplayed as being “pretty standard.”

Thomas has not played since hurting his ankle in Week 1 and injured his hamstring while making an earlier attempt to get back on the field. Another day of practice on Friday may set the stage for his return against Tampa.

Defensive back Justin Hardee (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) did not participate in practice.