Bears close facility after positive COVID-19 test

The Texans announced the closure of their facility following a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday morning and the Bears have made the same move.

Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report that the Bears sent everyone home from their facility due to COVID-19 concerns. That report was followed by word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that center Cody Whitehair has tested positive.

The team will be working remotely on Thursday while doing contact tracing to see if anyone else needs to isolate after being in close contact with Whitehair. Whitehair did not practice on Wednesday as he is recovering from a calif injury that kept him from playing last weekend.

Two other offensive linemen — Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs — are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive back Michael Joseph is also on the list.

The Bears are scheduled to face the Titans in Nashville on Sunday.