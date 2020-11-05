Bills activate Dawson Knox from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills have tight end Dawson Knox back on their 53-man roster.

Knox was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive a couple of weeks ago. The Bills announced on Thursday that he has been activated from that list.

The Bills also put three other tight ends on the list because of their contact with Knox. Lee Smith and practice squad player Nate Becker have also been activated while Tommy Sweeney remains on the list.

Knox played in four of the first five Bills games this season. He has six catches for 93 yards on the year.

Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam join Knox and Smith as the tight ends on Buffalo’s active roster.