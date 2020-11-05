Brian Flores: We’re not auditioning Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

Before Tua Tagovailoa made his first start for the Dolphins last Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that one factor to the timing of his move to the starting lineup was the team’s stockpile of picks in the 2021 draft.

They have Houston’s first- and second-round picks in addition to their own and the Texans’ picks may wind up being very high given the team’s 1-6 start. Schefter’s report cited a “source close to the Dolphins’ thinking” saying the team wanted to know what they have in Tagovailoa because they might want to move for another quarterback next year.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores offered a response to that at his Thursday press conference. Flores said the team believes in “developing players” and said the idea of moving on after 10 games would be “opposite” to the way they want to do business.

“I’m comfortable with what comes out of these 10 games,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Since I’ve been here, everybody has heard me talk about the development of players. Improvement on a daily basis. I just don’t see how someone close to the Dolphins’ thinking could see that. And say this would be a 10-game audition. I’m not sure who or where that came from.”

Nothing Flores said would rule out a change in direction come next April and former Dolphin Josh Rosen could attest to teams changing courses at quarterback in a hurry. That said, it sounds like things would have to take a sharp turn for the Dolphins to go back to the quarterback well for a second straight year.