Broncos “sifting through” whether Shelby Harris can play this weekend

Getty Images

Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after telling the team he had contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus while away from the team’s facility.

It was unclear at the time of the move whether Harris could come off the list in time to play against the Falcons. On Thursday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that it remains unclear and that the team is working to find out if there’s a chance Harris can be in the lineup.

“There’s a chance that even if he’s negative now and forever, he still might not be able to play,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports. “We’re sifting through that right now with the league.”

Right guard Graham Glasgow is the only other Broncos player on the list and Fangio said he will not play this week.