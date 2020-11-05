Browns activate Elijah Lee, waive Evan Brown

Getty Images

The Browns have activated linebacker Elijah Lee to the active roster after he cleared COVID-19 protocols, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The team claimed Lee off waivers from the Lions on Friday.

Lee appeared in four games for the Lions this season and made two tackles. Lee entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Vikings but was signed off their practice squad by the 49ers later that year. He had 76 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 38 games with the team.

The Browns waived center Evan Brown in a corresponding move.

Brown played five games this season, seeing action on 17 special teams snaps.

He spent time with the Dolphins and Giants in 2019, appearing in four games.