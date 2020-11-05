Cal head coach Justin Wilcox says game against Washington in doubt after positive COVID test

Getty Images

California head coach Justin Wilcox said that’s it fair to wonder if Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against Washington will be postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the team on Wednesday.

According to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press, Wilcox said there is a “significant” amount of contact tracing to be done after the positive test came to light. The Pac-12, which is the last of the major Division I conferences to start their seasons, has its opening slate this weekend.

“If it is feasible for us to play we are going to play the game,” Wilcox said. “Are there hurdles? There are hurdles, yes. With the players in question the game is in jeopardy. If we have the bodies available to play the game we will play the game. Several people are being held out and that’s a legitimate threat to the game.”

Cal was unable to hold a full practice on Wednesday with some team drills not able to be completed due to the number of players sidelined. The player with the positive test is asymptomatic and is the first positive test the team has had since beginning practice in September.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. The ability to play the game will depend on the follow-up testing and tracing.

“It’s a tricky situation as we all know. We are glad to report that the one positive is asymptomatic and everybody’s healthy. But the result of the contact tracing is significant,” Wilcox said. “We will hopefully learn in the short term where that leads us, but it’s a significant hurdle.”