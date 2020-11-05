Chiefs place Chris Jones on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced earlier today that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and, because of that, they were closing their team facility after practice.

NFL Media reports that it was Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of medicine and performance, who tested positive.

The NFL transactions report, though, brings news that the Chiefs have placed defensive lineman Chris Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jones did not test positive for COVID-19 but was a close contact who was identified after contact tracing, Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reports. Jones has had a groin injury that has kept him in the training room.

He was listed as a full participant Wednesday with the injury but a limited participant Thursday for non-injury reasons.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) was the team’s only player not to practice Thursday. Defensive end Frank Clark (knee) returned to a limited practice.

Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) also was limited.