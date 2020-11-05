Chiefs will practice as scheduled after staff member tests positive

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ preparations for Sunday’s game against the Panthers will move to remote mode after Thursday’s practice.

In a statement, the team announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will practice as scheduled, but they will then close the facility and hold meetings remotely for the rest of the day.

The move to remote meetings is part of the NFL’s intensive protocols for teams that have had positive tests or other exposure to COVID-19. Those protocols also call for players to wear masks or face shields while at practice.

The Colts issued a similar statement earlier on Thursday after learning that a staff member tested positive.