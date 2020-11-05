Dolphins’ offensive line wants to be “perfect” for Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not have a good first NFL start, beginning with his very first dropback, when he was drilled by Aaron Donald and lost a fumble. But the Dolphins’ offensive linemen are taking some responsibility for that.

Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley said he and his teammates are making a point of giving Tagovailoa a better chance this week at Arizona.

“We have to be perfect for him,” Kindley said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “That was his very first game. . . . The offensive line has got to do a little bit more to get him comfortable. All week, this week, that’s what we’re emphasizing so we can give him the amount of time that he needs even more.”

Tagovailoa managed just 93 passing yards on Sunday, and the Dolphins’ longest offensive drive went just 33 yards. They won because of their defense and special teams, but they can’t count on that happening every week. The offense has to be better, and that goes beyond just Tagovailoa.