Eagles announce a player tested positive for COVID-19

Add the Eagles to the list of teams that have had a player test positive for COVID-19 this week.

The team announced that they received confirmation of the positive test on Thursday morning and that the player went into isolation upon learning the news. The identity of the player was not announced, but will become known when the Eagles move him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles do not currently have anyone on that list.

It is the Eagles’ bye week, so there is no issue with potentially needing to reschedule a game this weekend. That should also limit the number of potential high-risk close contacts from inside the organization.

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. ET: Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the player is safety Marcus Epps.