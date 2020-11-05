Golden Tate back with the Giants

Getty Images

Wide receiver Golden Tate is back with the Giants.

Tate did not practice with the Giants on Wednesday after he and his wife expressed a desire to see more passes come his way. Giants head coach Joe Judge said that he had a lengthy conversation with Tate before the decision was made to have him stay away for the day and gave a short answer of “yes” when asked if Tate was back with the team Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was also asked about Tate, but didn’t delve too deeply into the wideout’s desire for a bigger role in the offense.

“I don’t really want to comment much on that,” Garrett said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Obviously Golden’s done a good job for us when given opportunities. We try to get opportunities for all our guys.”

Tate had two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. He has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the year.