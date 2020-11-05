J.J. Watt: I’m not looking to rebuild

Getty Images

The Texans’ season has not gone as planned and the offseason will bring further changes as the team will be hiring a new coach and General Manager after firing Bill O’Brien.

Once the new regime is in place, they will get to work on improving the team but those efforts won’t be helped by high draft picks. The Texans have no first- or second-round picks at their disposal, which could make the process of turning things around a lengthy one.

Defensive end J.J. Watt said on Wednesday that he’s not at a point in his career where that is an appealing prospect.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I don’t have 10 years left in this league,” Watt said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But you also can’t . . . I’m not looking to rebuild. I’m looking to go after a championship, and that’s what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that’s in the best interest of myself.”

Watt is signed for next season with a base salary of $17.5 million. That money is not guaranteed, which could facilitate a change in address if the Texans do opt for an extensive overhaul this offseason.