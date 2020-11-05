Lamar Jackson: We have to do better job of getting ball to Marquise Brown

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown posted and deleted a tweet after last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers that suggested he was unhappy about how many passes were coming his way.

Brown asked “what’s the point of having souljas when you never use them” after being targeted twice and catching one pass for a three-yard touchdown. On Wednesday, the guy throwing the passes in Baltimore addressed Brown’s comments.

Lamar Jackson said that he agreed with Brown regarding the need to have him more involved in the offense against the Colts this week and in the future.

“For sure, that’s one of our key players to our offense,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “We want to get him the ball, the easiest way, the fastest way we can. We just go to do a better job of getting it to him. We’ve got to do better at that and we’ll be fine.”

Jackson’s production has been down across the board from what it was while he was on his way to being named the league’s MVP last season. If he can turn that around, it should be a positive for Brown and everyone else on the Baltimore offense.