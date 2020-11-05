Lions place practice squad player Jalen Elliott on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

For the third consecutive day, the Lions have placed a player on the COVID-19 reserve list.

On Thursday, the team placed practice squad safety Jalen Elliott on the list.

He follows linebacker Jarrad Davis, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford, whom the Lions added Wednesday. Stafford did not test positive but had close contact with someone who did, so he can play Sunday if he continues to test negative this week.

It marks Elliott’s second stint on the COVID-19 list. He went on the list July 29 and remained on it until Aug. 14 during training camp.

Elliott, who signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, has not appeared in a game this season.