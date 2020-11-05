Matt Patricia has little to say on Matthew Stafford’s status for Sunday

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to exposure to someone who has tested positive, but word was that he’d be able to play on Sunday against the Vikings as long as he continued to test negative.

Head coach Matt Patricia didn’t comment on that possibility when he met with the media on Thursday. Patricia said discussing Stafford’s “availability for the game would fall under the category of commenting on his health status” and that he would not do that.

The contact reportedly happened on Monday and Stafford will be away from the team for five days. Patricia did field a question about his comfort level playing a quarterback who hasn’t practiced.

“I mean, I think every situation that we have is individually based,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Based on the player, whether or not there’s a guy that’s able to practice through the course of the week and then play in the games, certainly depends on what their situation is as far as being ready to go.”

Stafford’s wife Kelly posted on her Instagram account that the family received another round of negative results on Thursday.