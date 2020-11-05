Matthew Judon activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens announced that they activated linebacker Matthew Judon from the COVID-19 list Thursday. He was a full participant in practice.

The team still has seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list, but six can return Saturday and play Sunday if they continue to test negative.

Seven players, including Judon, were high-risk close contacts with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19. Linebacker Patrick Queen, linebacker Tyus Bowser, linebacker L.J. Fort, safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker Malik Harrison and cornerback Terrell Bonds remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Judon was ejected in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers after making contact with an official during a sideline scrum. He has 18 tackles and two sacks this season, and his 11 quarterback hits are tied for the 15th most in the NFL.