NFL Week 9 2020 picks

Getty Images

Last week was not good. The good news is that there’s always another slate of games that can allow us to do better.

Based on last week, we can’t do much worse.

Straight up, MDS and I both went 7-7. Against the spread, I was bad at 6-8 and he was worse at 3-11.

For the year, I still, 75-44 vs. 73-46. Against the spread, I’m at 57-58-3. MDS is at 48-69-2.

This week, we agree on all the winners — but not on all the spread. For all picks, scroll away.

Packers (-7) at 49ers

MDS’s take: If the 49ers were at full strength I’d pick them, but they’ve been devastated by injuries all season and this week lost both Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, and I just can’t seem them beating the Packers.

MDS’s pick: Packers 27, 49ers 24.

Florio’s take: If Kyle Shanahan had until Sunday, he’d come up with a way to bedevil the Packers. But the 49ers simply don’t have the time, and they obviously don’t have the healthy players.

Florio’s pick: Packers 27, 49ers 17.

Broncos (+4) at Falcons

MDS’s take: The Falcons are turning things around since Dan Quinn was fired and Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach. I think Morris goes to 3-1 after taking over an 0-5 Falcons team.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 27, Broncos 20.

Florio’s take: For Atlanta, this may be the last winnable game for the rest of the season.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 30, Broncos 23.

Seahawks (-3) at Bills

MDS’s take: The Bills got off to such a hot start, but they just aren’t the same team in recent weeks. The Seahawks will cruise.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 28, Bills 17.

Florio’s take: The Bills still can’t quite get back the magic of the first four weeks of the season. The Seahawks continue to have a special season, Arizona glitch notwithstanding.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 30, Bills 20.

Bears (+6) at Titans

MDS’s take: Both of these teams are in a bit of a slump, but I trust Ryan Tannehill to bust his team out of a slump more than I trust Nick Foles.

MDS’s pick: Titans 28, Bears 24.

Florio’s take: When desperate teams cross paths, always pick the roster with the most overall talent.

Florio’s pick: Titans 28, Bears 24.

Ravens (-2.5) at Colts

MDS’s take: The Colts’ strong run defense keeps this game close, but the Ravens manage to pull out a low-scoring win.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 14, Colts 13.

Florio’s take: Baltimore can’t afford allowing the loss to Pittsburgh to become a second loss.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 27, Colts 20.

Panthers (+11) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Chiefs will run away with a big home win over a Panthers team that is showing some fight but just doesn’t have the talent on its roster to compete with the league’s elite teams.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 35, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: Somehow, the defending champions are flying under the radar screen. And they surely like it like that.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Panthers 17.

Lions (+4) at Vikings

MDS’s take: It may be too late for the Vikings to get into playoff contention, but they were impressive against the Packers and they’re going to be a better team over the second half of the season.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 30, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The winner keeps slim playoff hopes alive. The loser starts looking toward 2021.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 31, Lions 21.

Giants (+2.5) at Washington

MDS’s take: Both of these teams are playing hard but neither roster has much talent. I like Washington to win what should be a fairly ugly game.

MDS’s pick: Washington 13, Giants 12.

Florio’s take: Daniel Jones continues to play well enough for Daniel Jones to ultimately blow the game.

Florio’s pick: Washington 21, Giants 17.

Texans (-7) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: The Jaguars are down to sixth-round rookie Jake Luton at quarterback, and that’s not a winning situation, even at home against a bad team like the Texans.

MDS’s pick: Texans 21, Jaguars 13.

Florio’s take: Luke Jaton (I know that’s not it) vs. Deshaun Watson. Enough said.

Florio’s pick: Texans 34, Jaguars 21.

Raiders (even) at Chargers

MDS’s take: The Chargers have found their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, but I have my doubts about them winning many games until they improve the roster around him. The Raiders are fighting for a playoff spot and they’ll get an important road win.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 21, Chargers 20.

Florio’s take: Both teams are too inconsistent to trust. The Raiders have shown the greater ability to both build a lead and hold a lead.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 27, Chargers 24.

Steelers (-14) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: The Cowboys are 0-8 against the spread, and I think it’ll be 0-9 after a blowout loss at home to the league’s only undefeated team.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 30, Cowboys 7.

Florio’s take: One of the great NFL interconference rivalries deserves a better Dallas team.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 30, Cowboys 13.

Dolphins (+4.5) at Cardinals

MDS’s take: This is a game I could see the Dolphins winning if Ryan Fitzpatrick were starting, but in the matchup of Tua Tagovailoa vs. Kyler Murray, I like the Cardinals.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 28, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: Neutralizing Jared Goff is one thing. Neutralizing Kyler Murray is another.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Dolphins 24.

Saints (+5) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The Buccaneers are will firmly establish themselves as the favorites in the NFC South, and maybe in the NFC overall, with a big win over the Saints.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Saints 20.

Florio’s take: Tommy and company are making their move.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 30, Saints 27.

Patriots (-7) at Jets

MDS’s take: This Monday night game will not be a good one. The Patriots have their worst team in two decades, but they should still beat the Jets.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Jets 20.

Florio’s take: Bill Belichick’s non-excuse excuse-making will not coax better performance from an overmatched roster. But it won’t matter on Monday night.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 28, Jets 17.