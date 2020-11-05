Packers-49ers set to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The latest round of testing for the Packers and 49ers is back and there were no results that will keep Thursday night’s game from being played.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the game is set to be played as scheduled after both teams dealt with positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing earlier this week. That will leave both teams without players, but the show will go on without them.

Packers running back AJ Dillon tested positive and will not play. The Packers won’t have running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin as they were deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon.

On the 49ers side, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is out because of a positive test. Left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts, although Samuel was already set to miss the game with a hamstring injury.