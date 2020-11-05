Packers cruising against undermanned 49ers, holding 21-3 halftime lead

Getty Images

The 49ers are missing their leading passer and six of their seven leaders in scrimmage yards this season. Their receivers — Trent Taylor, Richie James, Kevin White and River Cracraft — entered the game with nine catches (all by Taylor) and 199 snaps.

So it should come as no surprise that the Packers lead 21-3 at halftime.

The surprise might be that it’s that close.

Aaron Rodgers is 13-for-18 for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He has touchdown tosses of 36 yards to Davante Adams, 1 yard to Marcedes Lewis and 52 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Adams has four catches for 55 yards and his score.

Aaron Jones, returning from a two-game absence because of a calf injury, has eight carries for 50 yards and four catches for 18 yards.

The Packers have 209 yards to 124 for the 49ers, whose only score came on a 22-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens is 8-of-16 for 87 yards and the pick. James has four catches for 72 yards.

Green Bay’s Raven Greene intercepted Mullens and returned it 17 yards to set up one touchdown. Mullens was hit by Preston Smith on the play after Smith beat left tackle Justin Skule, who is playing in place of Trent Williams. Greene’s pick was the Packers’ first since Week 2.