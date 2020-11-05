Packers rule out Jaire Alexander, Krys Barnes, Dexter Williams

Getty Images

The Packers have ruled out three players for the second half.

With a 21-3 halftime lead, why would they return?

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion), inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf) and running back Dexter Williams (knee) are done for the night.

Alexander had one tackle.

Barnes had a team-leading three tackles in the first half.

Williams had two carries for 8 yards.

The already undermanned 49ers list cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (foot) as questionable to return.

UPDATE 10:23 P.M. ET: The Packers also now have ruled out right tackle Rick Wagner (knee). The Packers have moved Billy Turner to right tackle, with Elgton Jenkins in the game at left tackle and Jon Runyan in at left guard.