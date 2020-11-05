Raiders put Trent Brown back on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for the second time.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Brown is back on COVID-19 reserve just six days after he was taken off the list.

Brown was initially put on the COVID-19 reserve list on October 21, after he tested positive. The Raiders also sent their entire starting offensive line home at the time because of close contact with Brown.

The Raiders activated Brown and planned for him to play on Sunday, but he had to be rushed to the hospital after getting air in his bloodstream when he received an IV in the locker room before the game.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Brown has been placed on the list because he is still experiencing complications from the virus.