Report: Cardinals signing Johnathan Joseph

Free agent defensive back Johnathan Joseph has a new home.

Joseph is signing with the Cardinals, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports.

The Titans cut Joseph earlier this week.

Joseph signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in the offseason. He started six of the team’s seven games and had 28 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Joseph, 36, is in his 15th NFL season after five seasons in Cincinnati and nine in Houston. He has played 207 games, starting 192, and has 32 interceptions and 199 pass breakups in his career.